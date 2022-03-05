HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

IBM opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

