HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 31.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

NYSE ED opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

