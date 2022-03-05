HC Wainwright Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $215.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

