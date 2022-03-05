HC Wainwright Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $215.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
