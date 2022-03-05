HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 638,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $529.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

