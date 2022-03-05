Head to Head Analysis: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) vs. América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Verizon Communications and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 1 10 5 0 2.25 América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. América Móvil has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than América Móvil.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Verizon Communications pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 16.51% 28.94% 6.33% América Móvil 19.73% 26.66% 5.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verizon Communications and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $133.61 billion 1.73 $22.07 billion $5.33 10.34 América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.42 $9.67 billion $2.92 6.33

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than América Móvil. América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats América Móvil on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products, video and data services, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services, local and long distance voice services, and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.