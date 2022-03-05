Head to Head Survey: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) vs. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $427.54 million 0.89 -$26.66 million ($0.81) -7.32 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.31 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -6.24% -7.95% -1.51% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -4.81% N/A -0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

