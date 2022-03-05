HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.18. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 438,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,366. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.05.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.