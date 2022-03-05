Hefren Tillotson Inc. Buys 6,789 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESML. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

BATS ESML opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

