Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) PT Raised to €19.40

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.70 ($21.01) to €19.40 ($21.80) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($22.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

