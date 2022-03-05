Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) PT Raised to €19.40

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.70 ($21.01) to €19.40 ($21.80) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($22.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.