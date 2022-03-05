Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 118,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCIC. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 229.6% during the third quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after buying an additional 1,644,566 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 1,572,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 1,455,576 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $11,256,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 4,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,320. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

