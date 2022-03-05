Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

