Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HRTG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
