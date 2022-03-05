Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HRTG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

