Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

HPE opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after buying an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after buying an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,908,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,979,000 after buying an additional 2,211,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

