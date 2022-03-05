HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Lifted to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HEXO by 45.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 103.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth $256,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

