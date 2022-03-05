HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to $0.90 at Cantor Fitzgerald

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $0.90 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,388,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 388,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HEXO by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

