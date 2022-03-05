HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 2,123,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,606,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

