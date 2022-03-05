Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Buys £29,310 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($39,326.45).
HIK stock opened at GBX 1,861 ($24.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,046.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,269.40. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
