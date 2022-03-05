Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Buys £29,310 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($39,326.45).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,861 ($24.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,046.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,269.40. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($34.68).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

