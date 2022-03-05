Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

HKMPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

