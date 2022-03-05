Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.15 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $309.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRZN shares. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

