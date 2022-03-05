Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.