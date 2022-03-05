Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,272 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $76,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 391.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of HRL opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

