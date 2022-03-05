Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.32. 329,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.