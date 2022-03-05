Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
NYSE:HOV traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 100,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,476. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $527.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.53.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The firm had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
