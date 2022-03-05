Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NYSE:HOV traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 100,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,476. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $527.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The firm had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 188,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $15,430,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

