HSBC Lowers Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SEPJY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Spectris has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

