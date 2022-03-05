Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

