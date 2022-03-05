Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.12

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.12 and traded as high as $33.27. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 19,950 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $222.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.43.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.
About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
