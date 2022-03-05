Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.12

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.12 and traded as high as $33.27. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 19,950 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $222.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

