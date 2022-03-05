Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HSQVY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.40. 55,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

