HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.78

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 49469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 998,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 521,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

