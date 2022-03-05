Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.