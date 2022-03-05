Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $12.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms have commented on HYZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,902. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.