I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $696.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $696.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00227782 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033229 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,440,184 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.