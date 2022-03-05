ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.93. 209,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.52. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ICU Medical by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.