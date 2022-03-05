IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $671.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $535.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

