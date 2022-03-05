IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

