IFP Advisors Inc Sells 273 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $265.41 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.13 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.