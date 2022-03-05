IFP Advisors Inc Sells 629 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

