IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

