II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will announce $805.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $798.59 million. II-VI reported sales of $783.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,163,270. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. 1,656,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,052. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

