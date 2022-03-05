Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $323.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.66 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

