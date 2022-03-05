Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immunocore by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 68,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,114. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

