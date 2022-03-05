Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $88.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 99,800 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 877,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,355. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

