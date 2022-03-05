Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

