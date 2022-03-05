Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$3.11 during midday trading on Friday. 4,748,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,236. The stock has a market cap of $654.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.