Insider Buying: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Buys 32,342 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

