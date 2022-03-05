Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys 542 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($24.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($13,235.48).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin acquired 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($23.75) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($19,830.27).

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($18.11) per share, for a total transaction of £14,998.50 ($20,124.11).

BOOM stock opened at GBX 1,805 ($24.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,260 ($30.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,679.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,250.90. The stock has a market cap of £285.93 million and a PE ratio of -209.88.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

