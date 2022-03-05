Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases 14,988,287 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 14,988,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90.

Shares of BRK-A stock opened at $487,440.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470,604.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442,635.42.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

