Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $17.31 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

