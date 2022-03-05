Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.
- On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.
NASDAQ RVMD opened at $17.31 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
