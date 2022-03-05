Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.00 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,568,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

