Insider Buying: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) COO Michael Greenhalgh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $29,888.70.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,088 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $17,070.72.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,237.00.

TRHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 110,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

