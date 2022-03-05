Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,642.44 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,010.73 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,741.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,825.38.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

